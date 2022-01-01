Ingredients

Chicken Wing Sections, Water, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Dehydrated Smoked Serrano Peppers, Dehydrated Jalapeno and Habanero Peppers, Paprika, Spice, Sodium Phosphate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Extractives of Paprika, Flavoring, Natural Flavor, Butter Flavor (Contains Maltodextrin), Flavorings, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Annatto Extract and Red 40 (For Color).Coated With: Wheat Flour, Modified Corn Starch.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More