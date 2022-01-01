Kroger® 3 Pepper Hot & Spicy Fully Cooked Chicken Wings Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® 3 Pepper Hot & Spicy Fully Cooked Chicken Wings Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® 3 Pepper Hot & Spicy Fully Cooked Chicken Wings Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® 3 Pepper Hot & Spicy Fully Cooked Chicken Wings Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® 3 Pepper Hot & Spicy Fully Cooked Chicken Wings Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Kroger® 3 Pepper Hot & Spicy Fully Cooked Chicken Wings

22 ozUPC: 0001111004279
Purchase Options

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3oz (84 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol65mg21.67%
Sodium890mg38.7%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein15g
Calcium52mg4%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C1.8mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Wing Sections, Water, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Dehydrated Smoked Serrano Peppers, Dehydrated Jalapeno and Habanero Peppers, Paprika, Spice, Sodium Phosphate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Extractives of Paprika, Flavoring, Natural Flavor, Butter Flavor (Contains Maltodextrin), Flavorings, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Annatto Extract and Red 40 (For Color).Coated With: Wheat Flour, Modified Corn Starch.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More