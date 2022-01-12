Hover to Zoom
Kroger® 5% Apple Cider Vinegar
16 fl ozUPC: 0001111086200
Product Details
Kroger® Apple Cider Vinegar is great to use in salads and other recipes, and is guaranteed to have 5% acidity for successful pickling.
- Diluted with Water To 5% Acid Strength
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apple Cider Vinegar .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
