Kroger® 73% Lean Ground Beef
3 lbUPC: 0001111097921
Product Details
- A case ready solution that comes in tube-like packages that are easy to store, either fresh or frozen, and can be easily divided up to desired portions as needed
- 100% Pure Beef
- No Additives
- Packaged for maximum freshness and quality
- Chub packaging provides value and convenience
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (112 g)
Amount per serving
Calories350
% Daily value*
Total Fat31g47.69%
Saturated Fat12g60%
Cholesterol85mg28.33%
Sodium75mg3.13%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein17g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ground Beef.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More