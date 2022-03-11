Hover to Zoom
Kroger 80% Lean Ground Beef
1 lbUPC: 0001111096972
Located in MEAT
Product Details
The versatility of Kroger Ground Beef will help make everyday meal-prep a breeze! With an 80% lean point, it's a meal the whole family will love!
- Cooking Method: Pan-Fry
- Cook to 160F
- Remove from fridge, let rest at room temp at least 15 minutes prior to cooking, season with your favorite seasoning before cooking.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (112 g)
Amount per serving
Calories290
% Daily value*
Total Fat23g35.38%
Saturated Fat9g45%
Cholesterol80mg26.67%
Sodium75mg3.13%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein19g
Iron1.8mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ground Beef
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.