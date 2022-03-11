Kroger® 93/7 Lean Ground Beef Roll Perspective: front
Kroger® 93/7 Lean Ground Beef Roll Perspective: back
Kroger® 93/7 Lean Ground Beef Roll Perspective: top
Kroger® 93/7 Lean Ground Beef Roll Perspective: bottom
Kroger® 93/7 Lean Ground Beef Roll

1 lbUPC: 0001111097975
Located in MEAT

Product Details

  • Kroger 93/7 Lean Ground Beef Roll
  • 100% pure ground beef
  • No additives
  • 23 grams of protein

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (112 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12.31%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Cholesterol70mg23.33%
Sodium75mg3.13%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein24g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Ground Beef

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
