Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Kroger® 93/7 Lean Ground Beef Roll
1 lbUPC: 0001111097975
Purchase Options
Located in MEAT
Product Details
- Kroger 93/7 Lean Ground Beef Roll
- 100% pure ground beef
- No additives
- 23 grams of protein
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (112 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12.31%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Cholesterol70mg23.33%
Sodium75mg3.13%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein24g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ground Beef
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More