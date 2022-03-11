Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 4oz (112 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 170

% Daily value*

Total Fat 8g 12.31% Saturated Fat 3g 15%

Cholesterol 70mg 23.33%

Sodium 75mg 3.13%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 24g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 2.7mg 15%

Vitamin A 0Number of International Units 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%