Ingredients

Water, Mushrooms, Wheat Flour, Modified Corn Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Soybean Oil, Salt, Cream, Soy Protein Concentrate, Natural Flavoring, Whey Protein Concentrate, Sea Salt, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Lactic Acid.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.