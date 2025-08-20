Hover to Zoom
Kroger® 98% Fat Free Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup
10.5 ozUPC: 0001111004522
Located in AISLE 8
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Low Fat
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (125 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium700mg30.43%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.2mg2%
Potassium140mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Mushrooms, Wheat Flour, Modified Corn Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Soybean Oil, Salt, Cream, Soy Protein Concentrate, Natural Flavoring, Whey Protein Concentrate, Sea Salt, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Lactic Acid.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More