Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Kroger® Adult Calcium Gummy
100 ctUPC: 0004126001060
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 32
Product Details
This Natural Fruit and Cream flavored Kroger Adult Calcium Gummy is a great tasting gummy with no artificial colors or colors, delivering and excellent source of Calcium and Vitamin D per serving.
- Helps to Support Bone Health*
- Gluten Free
- GMO Free
- Excellent source of calcium
- Excellent source of vitamin D3
- Helps to support bone health
- No artificial flavors or colors
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.