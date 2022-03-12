Kroger® Alcohol Free All Purpose Washcloths Perspective: front
Kroger® Alcohol Free All Purpose Washcloths Perspective: left
Kroger® Alcohol Free All Purpose Washcloths Perspective: right
Kroger® Alcohol Free All Purpose Washcloths

48 ctUPC: 0004126035845
Product Details

Kroger® Personal Washcloths are convenient and gentle enough for everyday use. Our disposable, pre-moistened washcloths are great to use when soap and water are not available.

  • Alcohol-Free
  • Natural Aloe & Vitamin E
  • Soft & Strong
  • Great to use anywhere and to take with you
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Dermatologist Tested
  • Extra large, soft and cloth-like
  • Convenient dispensing top
  • Soft pack fits discreetly in any drawer