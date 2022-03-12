Kroger® Personal Washcloths are convenient and gentle enough for everyday use. Our disposable, pre-moistened washcloths are great to use when soap and water are not available.

Alcohol-Free

Natural Aloe & Vitamin E

Soft & Strong

Great to use anywhere and to take with you

Hypoallergenic

Dermatologist Tested

Extra large, soft and cloth-like

Convenient dispensing top

Soft pack fits discreetly in any drawer