Kroger® Alcohol Free All Purpose Washcloths
48 ctUPC: 0004126035845
Located in AISLE 19
Kroger® Personal Washcloths are convenient and gentle enough for everyday use. Our disposable, pre-moistened washcloths are great to use when soap and water are not available.
- Alcohol-Free
- Natural Aloe & Vitamin E
- Soft & Strong
- Great to use anywhere and to take with you
- Hypoallergenic
- Dermatologist Tested
- Extra large, soft and cloth-like
- Convenient dispensing top
- Soft pack fits discreetly in any drawer