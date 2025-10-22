Hover to Zoom
Kroger® All-Vegetable Shortening
48 ozUPC: 0001111084624
Product Details
Use Kroger Vegetable Shortening for sauteing and deep fat frying for rich taste and light texture.
- Great for Baking
- Use in Place of Butter or Margarine
- Kosher
- 110 Calories, 3g Sat Fat, 0mg Sodium, 0g Sugars per 1 Tablespoon
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (12 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat6g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Soybean Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Palm Oil, Mono and Diglycerides, TBHQ and Citric Acid Added To Help Protect Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More