Kroger Apple Cider Vinegar
64 fl ozUPC: 0001111086202
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
Kroger Apple Cider Vinegar is great to use in salads and other recipes, and is guaranteed to have 5% acidity for successful pickling.
Kroger Brand Makes Every Day Delicious
Variety and great taste, that's how we help you delight your family every day. And you'll feel good about serving up smiles with delicious quality ingredients. Kroger Brand products: here to help you with what really matters.
- Reduced with Water to 5% Acidity (50 Grain)
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apple Cider Vinegar .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
