Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Kroger® Apple Cinnamon & Apple Strawberry Apple Sauce Variety Pouches
12 ct / 3.2 ozUPC: 0001111088763
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
Let your kids put the squeeze to our feel-good fruit pouches! Perfect in lunchboxes, after-school or as a snack during sports activities, it's the easy-squeezy treat for kids on the go.
- 6 Apple Strawberry Apple Sauces & 6 Apple Cinnamon Apple Sauces
- Squeezable
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Gluten Free and Dairy Free
- Kosher
- No Artificial Colors
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size90g
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar10g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apple Cinnamon Ingredients: Apples, Apple Juice Concentrate, Cinnamon, Ascorbic Acid (To Maintain Color).Apple Strawberry Ingredients: Apples, Strawberry Puree, Apple Juice Concentrate, Ascorbic Acid (To Maintain Color).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More