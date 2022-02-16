Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Apples & Peanut Butter Snack Tray
2.75 ozUPC: 0001111002956
Located in PRODUCE
Product Details
- Excellent source of Vitamin C
- 3g of Protein
- 120 Calories
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package (78 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg2.83%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar7g
Protein3g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin C81mg90%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apples, Calcium Ascorbate (A Blend of Calcium & Vitamin C To Maintain Freshness & Color), Peanut Butter (Roasted Peanuts, Sugar, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil [Rapeseed, Cottonseed, and/or Soybean Oils], Salt).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
