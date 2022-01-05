Kroger® Au Gratin Potatoes with Cheese Sauce Mix Perspective: front
Kroger® Au Gratin Potatoes with Cheese Sauce Mix Perspective: back
Kroger® Au Gratin Potatoes with Cheese Sauce Mix Perspective: left
Kroger® Au Gratin Potatoes with Cheese Sauce Mix Perspective: right
Kroger® Au Gratin Potatoes with Cheese Sauce Mix

4.7 ozUPC: 0001111082767
Product Details

  • About 5 Servings
  • Add Milk & Butter or Margarine
  • Per Serving as Packaged: 100 Calories, 0g Total Fat, 580 mg Sodium, 0g Sugars

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium570mg24.78%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium140mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dehydrated Potato With Sodium Bisulfite (Preservative), Corn Starch, Maltodextrin, Salt, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Semisoft Cheese (Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Contains 2% or Less of: Dehydrated Onion, Leavening (Baking Soda), Dehydrated Garlic, Natural Flavor, Modified Corn Starch, Sodium Phosphate, Turmeric Oleoresin (Color), Lactic Acid, Calcium Phosphate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Annatto Extract (Color)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More