Kroger® Baby Lima Beans
16 ozUPC: 0001111089650
Product Details
- High in fiber
- A fat free food
- Per 1/4 Cup Dry: 90 Calories, 0g Sat Fat, 0mg Sodium, 3g Sugars
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size35g (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber7g25%
Sugar3g
Protein7g
Calcium28mg2%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium491mg10%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Baby Lima Beans.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
