Kroger® Bacon Cheddar Ground Beef Patties

21.28 ozUPC: 0001111000650
Located in MEAT

Kroger Bacon Cheddar Ground Beef Patties

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1patty (149 g)
Amount per serving
Calories410
% Daily value*
Total Fat30g46.15%
Saturated Fat13g65%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol115mg38.33%
Sodium620mg25.83%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein33g
Calcium195mg19.5%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A18mcg0.36%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Beef, Pasteurized Cheddar Cheese Product (Cheese [Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes], Water, Cream, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Extracts of Annatto and Paprika [For Color], Powdered Cellulose [To Prevent Caking], Natamycin [Preservative]), Bacon Bits (Cured With: Water, Salt, Sugar, Smoke Flavoring, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite), Contains 2% or Less of Natural Flavors, Water, Glucose Syrup, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cream, Cultures, Nonfat Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Maltodextrin, Whey, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sugar, Encapsulated Salt (Salt, Vegetable Oil [Contains One or More of the Following: Soybean Oil, Palm Oil, Cottonseed Oil]), Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Buttermilk Solids, Hardwood Smoked Sugar, Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Rendered Bacon Fat, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate.

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

