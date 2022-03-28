Ingredients

Beef, Pasteurized Cheddar Cheese Product (Cheese [Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes], Water, Cream, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Extracts of Annatto and Paprika [For Color], Powdered Cellulose [To Prevent Caking], Natamycin [Preservative]), Bacon Bits (Cured With: Water, Salt, Sugar, Smoke Flavoring, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite), Contains 2% or Less of Natural Flavors, Water, Glucose Syrup, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cream, Cultures, Nonfat Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Maltodextrin, Whey, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sugar, Encapsulated Salt (Salt, Vegetable Oil [Contains One or More of the Following: Soybean Oil, Palm Oil, Cottonseed Oil]), Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Buttermilk Solids, Hardwood Smoked Sugar, Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Rendered Bacon Fat, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

