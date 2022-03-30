Kroger® Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant
Product Details
Enjoying a delicious breakfast has never been easier. Our simple and scrumptious classic egg sandwiches are ready in no time so you can start your day the right way! Just heat, eat, and your morning's complete!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Croissant: Enriched Wheat Flour (Unbleached Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Margarine (Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Sugar, Salt, Whey, Soybean Lecithin, Mono & Diglycerides, Natural & Artificial Butter Flavor, Vitamin A Palmitate Added, Potassium Sorbate and Citric Acid (Preservatives), Beta Carotene [For Color]), Crystalline Fructose, Contains 2% or Less of: Nonfat Dry Milk Powder (Nonfat Dry Milk, Whey, Salt, Yeast, Eggs, Soy Flour, Calcium Propionate (Preservative), Dough Conditioner (Datem, Calcium Sulfate, Enzyme, Ascorbic Acid, L-cysteine), Soy Lecithin, Fully Cooked Egg Patty: Whole Eggs, Whey, Soybean Oil, Nonfat Milk, Contains 2% or Less of: Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Natural Butter Flavor, Pasteurized Processed American Cheese: Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Water, Sodium Citrate, Milkfat, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Ascorbic Acid (Preservative), Apo-carotenol (For Color), Soy Lecithin, Fully Cooked Bacon (Smoked Flavoring Added): Bacon Cured With: Water, Sugar, Salt, Smoked Flavoring, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
