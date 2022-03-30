Kroger® Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant Perspective: front
Kroger® Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant Perspective: left
Kroger® Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant Perspective: right
Kroger® Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

4 ct / 14 ozUPC: 0001111009680
Product Details

Enjoying a delicious breakfast has never been easier. Our simple and scrumptious classic egg sandwiches are ready in no time so you can start your day the right way! Just heat, eat, and your morning's complete!

Where Awesome Meets Affordable®Why choose between great taste and great price when you can have both? Kroger Brand products are made to exceed your expectations while fitting your budget.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1sandwich
Amount per serving
Calories1190
% Daily value*
Total Fat61g78.21%
Saturated Fat27g135%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol390mg130%
Sodium2600mg113.04%
Total Carbohydrate110g40%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar20g
Protein44g
Calcium390mg30%
Iron6mg35%
Potassium560mg10%
Vitamin D6mcg30%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Croissant: Enriched Wheat Flour (Unbleached Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Margarine (Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Sugar, Salt, Whey, Soybean Lecithin, Mono & Diglycerides, Natural & Artificial Butter Flavor, Vitamin A Palmitate Added, Potassium Sorbate and Citric Acid (Preservatives), Beta Carotene [For Color]), Crystalline Fructose, Contains 2% or Less of: Nonfat Dry Milk Powder (Nonfat Dry Milk, Whey, Salt, Yeast, Eggs, Soy Flour, Calcium Propionate (Preservative), Dough Conditioner (Datem, Calcium Sulfate, Enzyme, Ascorbic Acid, L-cysteine), Soy Lecithin, Fully Cooked Egg Patty: Whole Eggs, Whey, Soybean Oil, Nonfat Milk, Contains 2% or Less of: Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Natural Butter Flavor, Pasteurized Processed American Cheese: Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Water, Sodium Citrate, Milkfat, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Ascorbic Acid (Preservative), Apo-carotenol (For Color), Soy Lecithin, Fully Cooked Bacon (Smoked Flavoring Added): Bacon Cured With: Water, Sugar, Salt, Smoked Flavoring, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
