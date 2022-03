Ingredients

Potatoes, Sour Cream (Cream, Skim Milk, Modified Corn Starch, Lactic and Citric Acid, Gelatin, Mono- and Diglycerides, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Sodium Phosphate, Natural and Artificial Flavor), Mayonnaise (Soybean Oil, Distilled Vinegar, Egg Yolk, Water, Salt, Natural Flavor), Buttermilk (Cultured Lowfat Milk, Nonfat Milk, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Tapioca Starch, Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan).Contains 2% or Less of Bacon (Cured With Water, Salt, Sugar, Applewood Smoke Flavor, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Erythorbate and/or Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Nitrite), Maltodextrin, Salt, Dehydrated Onion and Garlic, Parsley Flakes, Spices, Corn-cider Vinegar, Vinegar, Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate (Preservatives)

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More