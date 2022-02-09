Ingredients

Prepared White Beans, Water, Bacon (Cured With Water, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite), Tomato Concentrate (Water, Tomato Paste), Carrots, Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Sea Salt, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Salt, Onion Powder, Dried Torula Yeast, Natural Smoke Flavor, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Beta Carotene (For Color).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible