Kroger® Bean with Bacon Condensed Soup

11.25 ozUPC: 0001111083701
Product Details

  • With smoke flavor added
  • No MSG added
  • U.S. inspected and passed by Department of Agriculture
  • About 2.5 servings
  • 180 Calories, 3g Total Fat, 620mg Sodium, 3g Sugars per Serving

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (125 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium620mg26.96%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Dietary Fiber8g28.57%
Sugar2g
Protein7g
Calcium78mg6%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A135mcg15%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Prepared White Beans, Water, Bacon (Cured With Water, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite), Tomato Concentrate (Water, Tomato Paste), Carrots, Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Sea Salt, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Salt, Onion Powder, Dried Torula Yeast, Natural Smoke Flavor, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Beta Carotene (For Color).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

