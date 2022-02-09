Kroger® Bean with Bacon Condensed Soup
Product Details
- With smoke flavor added
- No MSG added
- U.S. inspected and passed by Department of Agriculture
- About 2.5 servings
- 180 Calories, 3g Total Fat, 620mg Sodium, 3g Sugars per Serving
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Prepared White Beans, Water, Bacon (Cured With Water, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite), Tomato Concentrate (Water, Tomato Paste), Carrots, Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Sea Salt, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Salt, Onion Powder, Dried Torula Yeast, Natural Smoke Flavor, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Beta Carotene (For Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More