Kroger® Beef Bouillon Cubes
3.25 ozUPC: 0001111083767
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cube (3.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium940mg40.87%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Sodium Bicarbonate, Onion Powder, Contains Less Than 2% of: Dehydrated Beef Stock, Caramel Color, Silicon Dioxide (Anti-caking Agent), Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Soybean Oil, Beef Fat, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Corn Syrup Solids, Calcium Phosphate, Red 40.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
