Ingredients

Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Sodium Bicarbonate, Onion Powder, Contains Less Than 2% of: Dehydrated Beef Stock, Caramel Color, Silicon Dioxide (Anti-caking Agent), Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Soybean Oil, Beef Fat, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Corn Syrup Solids, Calcium Phosphate, Red 40.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

