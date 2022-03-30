Ingredients

Shrimp , Wheat Flour , Beer ( Water , Hops , Rice , Malted Barely , Corn ) , Soybean Oil , Baking Powder ( Sodium Aluminum Phosphate , Sodium Bicarbonate ) , Salt , Sugar , Palm Oil , Paprika Extract ( For Color ) , Turmeric Extract ( For Color ) , Whey , Sodium Tripolyphosphate .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shrimp and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

