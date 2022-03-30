Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Beer Battered Shrimp
24 ozUPC: 0001111090023
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g18%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol85.1mg28%
Sodium570mg24%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Sugar1g
Protein11g
Calcium23.5mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium79.5mg2%
Vitamin D0International Unit
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Shrimp , Wheat Flour , Beer ( Water , Hops , Rice , Malted Barely , Corn ) , Soybean Oil , Baking Powder ( Sodium Aluminum Phosphate , Sodium Bicarbonate ) , Salt , Sugar , Palm Oil , Paprika Extract ( For Color ) , Turmeric Extract ( For Color ) , Whey , Sodium Tripolyphosphate .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shrimp and its Derivatives.
