Kroger® Berry Flavor Children's Ibuprofen
8 fl ozUPC: 0001111036159
Uses: temporarily may bring relief to minor aches and pains due to the common cold, flu, sore throat, headaches and toothaches. Reduces fever.
- For Ages 2 to 11 Years
- Oral Suspension
- 100mg per 5mL
- Pain Reliever/Fever Reducer (NSAID)
- Alcohol Free
- Lasts up to 8 hours
- Our Pharmacists Recommend
- Berry Flavor
- Gluten Free