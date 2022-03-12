Kroger® Berry Flavor Children's Ibuprofen Perspective: front
Kroger® Berry Flavor Children's Ibuprofen

8 fl ozUPC: 0001111036159
Product Details

Uses: temporarily may bring relief to minor aches and pains due to the common cold, flu, sore throat, headaches and toothaches. Reduces fever.

  • For Ages 2 to 11 Years
  • Oral Suspension
  • 100mg per 5mL
  • Pain Reliever/Fever Reducer (NSAID)
  • Alcohol Free
  • Lasts up to 8 hours
  • Our Pharmacists Recommend
  • Berry Flavor
  • Gluten Free