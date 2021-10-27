Kroger® Black Walnut Pieces Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Black Walnut Pieces Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Black Walnut Pieces Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Kroger® Black Walnut Pieces

2.25 ozUPC: 0001111074498
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

  • Kosher
  • Contains About 1/2 Cup
  • About 2 Servings