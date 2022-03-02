Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Bluberries Cheddar Cheese & Pretzels Snack Tray
3 ozUPC: 0001111022309
Located in PRODUCE
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 serving per tray
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium220mg9%
Total Carbohydrate15g6%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar7g
Protein5g
Calcium100mg8%
Iron0.5mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.