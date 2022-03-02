Ingredients

Enriched flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, sugar, palm oil, blueberry filling (blueberries, corn syrup, sugar, artificial flavor, water, modified corn starch, citric acid, lemon juice powder, cellulose gum, cinnamon), flavor bits (sugar, corn syrup, corn cereal, corn starch, palm oil, natural and artificial flavor, cellulose gum, salt, red 40, green 3, blue 1 and 2), soybean oil, defatted soy flour, leavening (baking soda, sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium aluminum phosphate, monocalcium phosphate, glucono delta lactone). Contains less than 2% of dextrose, wheat starch, milk protein concentrate, salt, mono- and diglycerides, toasted wheat germ, lactose, soy lecithin, sodium stearoyl lactylate, cellulose gum, guar gum, artificial flavor, annatto and turmeric extract (color), karaya gum, enzymes, egg.Glaze also contains - Calcium carbonate, calcium sulfate, agar, locust bean gum, dextrose, sodium phosphate.CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGG, MILK, SOY.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

