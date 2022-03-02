Kroger® Blueberry Glazed Cake Donuts Perspective: front
Kroger® Blueberry Glazed Cake Donuts Perspective: back
Kroger® Blueberry Glazed Cake Donuts Perspective: right
Kroger® Blueberry Glazed Cake Donuts Perspective: top
Kroger® Blueberry Glazed Cake Donuts Perspective: bottom
Kroger® Blueberry Glazed Cake Donuts

6 ct / 15 ozUPC: 0001111016060
Product Details

  • Naturally and artificially flavored
  • No high fructose or corn syrup

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
6.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 donut (71g)
Amount per serving
Calories320
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium320mg19%
Total Carbohydrate7g35%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar26g
Protein3g
Calcium70mg6%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, sugar, palm oil, blueberry filling (blueberries, corn syrup, sugar, artificial flavor, water, modified corn starch, citric acid, lemon juice powder, cellulose gum, cinnamon), flavor bits (sugar, corn syrup, corn cereal, corn starch,  palm oil, natural and artificial flavor, cellulose gum, salt, red 40, green 3, blue 1 and 2), soybean oil, defatted soy flour, leavening (baking soda, sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium aluminum phosphate, monocalcium phosphate, glucono delta lactone). Contains less than 2% of dextrose, wheat starch, milk protein concentrate, salt, mono- and diglycerides, toasted wheat germ, lactose, soy lecithin, sodium stearoyl lactylate, cellulose gum, guar gum, artificial flavor, annatto and turmeric extract (color), karaya gum, enzymes, egg.Glaze also contains - Calcium carbonate, calcium sulfate, agar, locust bean gum, dextrose, sodium phosphate.CONTAINS: WHEAT, EGG, MILK, SOY.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible