Kroger® Blueberry Waffles Perspective: front
Kroger® Blueberry Waffles Perspective: back
Kroger® Blueberry Waffles Perspective: left
Kroger® Blueberry Waffles Perspective: right
Kroger® Blueberry Waffles Perspective: top
Kroger® Blueberry Waffles Perspective: bottom
Kroger® Blueberry Waffles

10 ct / 12.3 ozUPC: 0001111087830
Kroger Brand Makes Every Day Delicious

Variety and great taste, that's how we help you delight your family every day. And you'll feel good about serving up smiles with delicious, quality ingredients. Kroger Brand products: here to help you with what really matters.

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2waffles (70 g)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium450mg19.57%
Total Carbohydrate32g11.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar6g
Protein5g
Calcium260mg20%
Iron3.6mg20%
Niacin3.2mg20%
Phosphorus250mg20%
Potassium0mg0%
Riboflavin0.26mg20%
Thiamin0.24mg20%
Vitamin A180mcg20%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Whey, Blueberry Flavored Nuggets (Dextrose, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Modified Corn Starch, Soybean Oil, Natural Flavors, Dried Blueberries, Cellulose Gum, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Blue 2 Lake, Red 40 Lake), Vegetable Oil (Canola and/or Soybean Oil), Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of: Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Soy Lecithin (Emulsifier), Eggs, Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Reduced Iron, Niacinamide, Vitamin A Palmitate, Riboflavin, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamine Mononitrate, Vitamin B12.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.