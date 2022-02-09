Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Whey, Blueberry Flavored Nuggets (Dextrose, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Modified Corn Starch, Soybean Oil, Natural Flavors, Dried Blueberries, Cellulose Gum, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Blue 2 Lake, Red 40 Lake), Vegetable Oil (Canola and/or Soybean Oil), Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of: Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Soy Lecithin (Emulsifier), Eggs, Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Reduced Iron, Niacinamide, Vitamin A Palmitate, Riboflavin, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamine Mononitrate, Vitamin B12.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

