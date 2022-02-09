Our skinless, boneless, and farm-raised tilapia fillets are a popular mild fish that's known for its palate-friendly flavor. The neutral taste of tilapia allows accompanying flavors to infuse the flaky meat, and it adapts to the seasoning and sauces it’s cooked in. Tilapia is also low in fat and calories and provides an excellent source of protein.

Flash frozen to lock in flavor. Cooks perfectly without thawing.