Kroger® Boneless & Skinless Frozen Tilapia Fillets
12 ozUPC: 0001111096560
Our skinless, boneless, and farm-raised tilapia fillets are a popular mild fish that's known for its palate-friendly flavor. The neutral taste of tilapia allows accompanying flavors to infuse the flaky meat, and it adapts to the seasoning and sauces it’s cooked in. Tilapia is also low in fat and calories and provides an excellent source of protein.
Flash frozen to lock in flavor. Cooks perfectly without thawing.
- Mild flavor: Lets seasonings be the star.
- Delicate texture: Deliciously tender & flaky.
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3oz (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories82
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.4g1.79%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Polyunsaturated Fat0.309g
Monounsaturated Fat0.423g
Cholesterol43mg14.33%
Sodium44mg1.91%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein17g
Calcium8.5mg0%
Copper0.06mg6%
Iron0.48mg2%
Magnesium23mg6%
Manganese0.03mg2%
Niacin3.3mg20%
Riboflavin0.05mg4%
Thiamin0.04mg4%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D105mcg530%
Vitamin E0.51mg4%
Vitamin K1.19mcg0%
Zinc0.28mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tilapia
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
