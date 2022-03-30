Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Kroger® Boneless & Skinless Frozen Tilapia
32 ozUPC: 0001111086003
Purchase Options
Located in SEAFOOD
Product Details
Our skinless, boneless, and farm-raised tilapia fillets are a popular mild fish that's known for its palate-friendly flavor. The neutral taste of tilapia allows accompanying flavors to infuse the flaky meat, and it adapts to the seasoning and sauces it’s cooked in. Tilapia is also low in fat and calories and provides an excellent source of protein.
- Individually vacuum sealed
- Resealable package
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (113 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol55mg18.33%
Sodium380mg16.52%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein23g
Calcium11mg0%
Iron0.63mg4%
Vitamin D3.5mcg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tilapia, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More