Enjoy your tea ritual knowing our ingredients are expertly crafted to create a smooth and delicious flavor.

Contains 200mg Flavonoid* Antioxidants per Serving

Kosher

Per Serving: 0 Calories, 0g Total Fat, 0mg Sodium, 0g Sugars

*Flavonoids are polyphenol antioxidants found naturally in vegetables, fruit, berries and beverages (such as tea, red wine, and fruit juices).