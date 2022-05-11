Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1cup (85 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 30

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0%

Sodium 25mg 1.09%

Total Carbohydrate 4g 1.45% Dietary Fiber 2g 7.14% Sugar 1g

Protein 3g

Calcium 40mg 4%

Iron 1mg 6%

Potassium 280mg 6%

Vitamin D 0Number of International Units 0%