Kroger® Broccoli Florets
32 ozUPC: 0001111079549
Purchase Options
Located in PRODUCE
Product Details
Fresh and convenient—trimmed, pre-washed and ready to eat. Enjoy!
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium25mg1.09%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium280mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Broccoli Florets.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
