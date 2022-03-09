Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1cup (85 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 45

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0%

Sodium 20mg 0.87%

Total Carbohydrate 8g 2.91% Dietary Fiber 3g 10.71% Sugar 2g

Protein 2g

Calcium 40mg 4%

Iron 1mg 6%

Vitamin D 0Number of International Units 0%