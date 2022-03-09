Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Brussels Sprouts
24 ozUPC: 0001111002441
Purchase Options
Located in PRODUCE
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium20mg0.87%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Brussels Sprouts.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More