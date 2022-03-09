Kroger® Buffalo Mild Wing Sauce Perspective: front
Kroger® Buffalo Mild Wing Sauce Perspective: left
Kroger® Buffalo Mild Wing Sauce Perspective: right
Kroger® Buffalo Mild Wing Sauce

12 fl ozUPC: 0001111001753
Located in AISLE 6

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium330mg14.35%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
White Distilled Vinegar, Cayenne Peppers, Canola Oil, Water, Salt, Lemon Juice (from Concentrate), Egg Yolk, Modified Corn Starch, Worcestershire Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Molasses, Corn Syrup, Water, Salt, Carmel Color, Sugar, Spices, Anchovy Puree, Natural Flavors [Contains Soy], and Tamarind), Dehydrated Onion, Xanthan Gum, Garlic, Black Pepper, Natural Butter Flavor (Soybean Oil, Natural Flavor, Turmeric and Annatto, Tocopherol)

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
