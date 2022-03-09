Ingredients

White Distilled Vinegar, Cayenne Peppers, Canola Oil, Water, Salt, Lemon Juice (from Concentrate), Egg Yolk, Modified Corn Starch, Worcestershire Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Molasses, Corn Syrup, Water, Salt, Carmel Color, Sugar, Spices, Anchovy Puree, Natural Flavors [Contains Soy], and Tamarind), Dehydrated Onion, Xanthan Gum, Garlic, Black Pepper, Natural Butter Flavor (Soybean Oil, Natural Flavor, Turmeric and Annatto, Tocopherol)

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More