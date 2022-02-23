Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Kroger® Buffalo Style Fully Cooked Chicken Wings
22 ozUPC: 0001111004277
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 26
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3oz (84 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g16.92%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol65mg21.67%
Sodium870mg36.25%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein13g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chicken Wing Sections, Water, Contains 2% or Less of: Apple Cider Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavor, Salt, Trisodium Citrate Dihydrate, Flavoring, Citric Acid, Whey, Coated With: Wheat Flour, Sauced With: Hot Sauce (Aged Cayenne Red Peppers, Vinegar and Salt).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More