Ingredients

Chicken Wing Sections, Water, Contains 2% or Less of: Apple Cider Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavor, Salt, Trisodium Citrate Dihydrate, Flavoring, Citric Acid, Whey, Coated With: Wheat Flour, Sauced With: Hot Sauce (Aged Cayenne Red Peppers, Vinegar and Salt).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More