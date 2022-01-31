Ingredients

Vegetable Oil (Canola Oil and or Soybean Oil), Water, Distilled Vinegar, Pickle Relish (Cucumbers, Sugar, Water, Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Red Bell Peppers, Natural Spice Flavors, Turmeric), Sugar, Modified Food Starch, Egg Yolks, Salt, Natural Flavors, Mustard Seed, Spices, Xanthan Gum, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Caramel Color, Extractives of Paprika and Turmeric For Color, Calcium Disodium EDTA (Preserve Flavor).

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

