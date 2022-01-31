Kroger® Burger Special Sauce Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Burger Special Sauce Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Burger Special Sauce Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Burger Special Sauce Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Kroger® Burger Special Sauce

11 fl ozUPC: 0001111003307
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 6

Product Details

Our sauce is made for big juicy burgers. So if you're into special sauces like the one in the Big Mac®, try ours.*

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium130mg5.65%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vegetable Oil (Canola Oil and or Soybean Oil), Water, Distilled Vinegar, Pickle Relish (Cucumbers, Sugar, Water, Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Red Bell Peppers, Natural Spice Flavors, Turmeric), Sugar, Modified Food Starch, Egg Yolks, Salt, Natural Flavors, Mustard Seed, Spices, Xanthan Gum, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Caramel Color, Extractives of Paprika and Turmeric For Color, Calcium Disodium EDTA (Preserve Flavor).

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More