Ingredients

Water, Cream (Cream, Milk, Carrageenan, Mono- & Diglycerides, Cellulose, Polysorbate 80), Tomato Paste, Sugar, Butter, Onions, Chicken Paste (Chicken Meat, Water, Salt, Potato Flour, Natural Flavor [Contains Onion], Dehydrated Chicken Broth, Carrot Powder, Spices, Turmeric), Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Seasoning (Spices, Garlic Powder, Salt, Onion, Powder, Beet Powder, Papain), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Ginger, Garlic, Spices, Canola Oil, Cilantro, Cochineal & Caramel (For Color), Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Spice Extract, Citric Acid, Paprika Extract, Disodium EDTA (To Protect Flavor).

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More