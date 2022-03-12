Kroger® Buttermilk Bread Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Kroger® Buttermilk Bread

20 ozUPC: 0001111008481
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

  • No high fructose corn syrup

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
21.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 slice (27g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g1%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium135mg6%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber0g2%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1mg4%
Potassium30mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched flour (wheat flour, malted barley, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, sugar, yeast, buttermilk. Contains 2% or less of: salt, soybean oil, sodium stearoyl lactylate, corn flour, extractives of turmeric and paprika (for color), ascorbic acid, calcium sulfate, ammonium sulfate, enzymes, calcium propionate (preservative).CONTAINS: WHEAT,&nbsp;MILK.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More