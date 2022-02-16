Ingredients

Sugar, Modified Tapioca and Corn Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Dextrose, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Contains 2% or Less of: Artificial Flavor, Disodium Phosphate, Caramel Color, Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Nonfat Milk, Yellow 5, Yellow 6

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

