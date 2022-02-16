Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Butterscotch Instant Pudding & Pie Filling
3.5 ozUPC: 0001111067340
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Artificially flavored
- 4 Servings
- 90 Calories per 1/4 Package
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3tbsp dry mix (25 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium360mg15.65%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar18g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Modified Tapioca and Corn Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Dextrose, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Contains 2% or Less of: Artificial Flavor, Disodium Phosphate, Caramel Color, Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Nonfat Milk, Yellow 5, Yellow 6
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More