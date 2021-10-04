Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Caramel Dessert Topping
12 ozUPC: 0001111074290
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2 Tbsp (41g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium115mg
Total Carbohydrate29g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar15g
Protein1g
Calcium30mg
Iron0mg
Potassium0mg
Vitamin D0mcg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Sugar, Water, Nonfat Milk Solids), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Water, Disodium Phosphate, Salt, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Caramel Color . CONTAINS: MILK
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
