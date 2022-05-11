Kroger® Carbmaster Multi Seed Bread Perspective: front
Kroger® Carbmaster Multi Seed Bread Perspective: left
Kroger® Carbmaster Multi Seed Bread Perspective: right
Kroger® Carbmaster Multi Seed Bread Perspective: top
Kroger® Carbmaster Multi Seed Bread

20 ozUPC: 0001111009054
Product Details

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
21.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 slice (27g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber4g14%
Sugar0g
Protein4g8%
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium30mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Modified wheat starch, water, wheat flour, multiseed blend (brown flax, golden flax, millet, oats, sunflower seeds), wheat gluten, yeast, wheat protein isolate, oat fiber, inulin, pea protein, palm oil. Contains 2% or less of: vinegar, salt, oligofructose, natural and artificial flavors, DATEM, sucralose, calcium propionate (preservative), sodium stearoyl lactylate, sodium metabisulfite, soybean oil, ammonium sulfate, ascorbic acid.CONTAINS: WHEAT.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
