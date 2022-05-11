Ingredients

Modified wheat starch, water, wheat flour, multiseed blend (brown flax, golden flax, millet, oats, sunflower seeds), wheat gluten, yeast, wheat protein isolate, oat fiber, inulin, pea protein, palm oil. Contains 2% or less of: vinegar, salt, oligofructose, natural and artificial flavors, DATEM, sucralose, calcium propionate (preservative), sodium stearoyl lactylate, sodium metabisulfite, soybean oil, ammonium sulfate, ascorbic acid.CONTAINS: WHEAT.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

