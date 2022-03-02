Ingredients

Carrots, Celery, Ranch Dressing (Soybean Oil, Water, Buttermilk [Cultured Pasteurized Skim Milk and Milk, Sodium Citrate and Salt], Ranch Seasoning and Spices [Salt, Food Starch-modified, Monosodium Glutamate, Sugar, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Natural and Artificial Flavor {Includes Milk, Soybean}, Whey Protein Concentrate, Corn Syrup, Spices, Xanthan Gum, Sorbic Acid and Calcium Disodium EDTA as Preservatives, Citric Acid, Calcium Stearate], Egg Yolks, Contains Less Than 2% of: Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor [Includes Milk]), Broccoli Florets

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

