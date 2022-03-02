Kroger® Carrots Celery Broccoli & Ranch Dip Snack Tray Perspective: front
Kroger® Carrots Celery Broccoli & Ranch Dip Snack Tray Perspective: back
Kroger® Carrots Celery Broccoli & Ranch Dip Snack Tray

6.75 ozUPC: 0001111091472
Located in PRODUCE

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package (191 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g16.67%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium430mg18.7%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar6g
Protein2g
Calcium78mg6%
Iron1.1mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Carrots, Celery, Ranch Dressing (Soybean Oil, Water, Buttermilk [Cultured Pasteurized Skim Milk and Milk, Sodium Citrate and Salt], Ranch Seasoning and Spices [Salt, Food Starch-modified, Monosodium Glutamate, Sugar, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Natural and Artificial Flavor {Includes Milk, Soybean}, Whey Protein Concentrate, Corn Syrup, Spices, Xanthan Gum, Sorbic Acid and Calcium Disodium EDTA as Preservatives, Citric Acid, Calcium Stearate], Egg Yolks, Contains Less Than 2% of: Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor [Includes Milk]), Broccoli Florets

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.