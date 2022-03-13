Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Champagne Flutes - Clear
8 ctUPC: 0004122642598
Located in AISLE 19
Sip on bubbly in style with our Silver and Clear Plastic Champagne Flutes. These plastic flutes hold 3.5 ounces, so they're perfect for giving a toast at your birthday party, bridal shower, or other special occasion. The best part? You can throw these disposable champagne flutes away at the end of your event.
- Disposable glasses make cleanup easy
- Perfect for a birthday party or New Year's Eve party
- Combine with more silver and clear party supplies