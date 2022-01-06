Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, or Canola Oil), Seasoning (Whey, Cheddar and Blue Cheese [Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Corn Maltodextrin, Salt, Onion Powder, Reduced Lactose Whey, Sour Cream Powder [Cultured Cream, Nonfat Dry Milk], Disodium Phosphate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Extractives of Paprika, Turmeric and Annatto [For Color], Soybean Oil, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Nonfat Dry Milk, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate), Salt.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More