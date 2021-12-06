Kroger® Cheddar & Sour Cream Ripples Potato Chips
Product Details
Behold the Bold. Cheddar & Sour Cream Naturally & Artificially Flavored Potato Chips Some tastes just go together—like a dollop of sour cream sprinkled with cheddar cheese. Rich and creamy, these crowd-pleasing potato chips are sure to be a big hit at any gathering. So, dive in. The boldness is beckoning. Kroger Brand Makes Every Day Delicious Variety and great taste, that's how we help you delight your family every day. And you'll feel good about serving up smiles with delicious, quality ingredients. Kroger Brand products: here to help you with what really matters.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, or Canola Oil), Seasoning (Whey, Cheddar and Blue Cheese [Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Corn Maltodextrin, Salt, Onion Powder, Reduced Lactose Whey, Sour Cream Powder [Cultured Cream, Nonfat Dry Milk], Disodium Phosphate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Extractives of Paprika, Turmeric and Annatto [For Color], Soybean Oil, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Nonfat Dry Milk, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate), Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
