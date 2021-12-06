Kroger® Cheddar & Sour Cream Ripples Potato Chips Perspective: front
Kroger® Cheddar & Sour Cream Ripples Potato Chips Perspective: back
Kroger® Cheddar & Sour Cream Ripples Potato Chips

UPC: 0001111008892
Product Details

Behold the Bold. Cheddar & Sour Cream Naturally & Artificially Flavored Potato Chips Some tastes just go together—like a dollop of sour cream sprinkled with cheddar cheese. Rich and creamy, these crowd-pleasing potato chips are sure to be a big hit at any gathering. So, dive in. The boldness is beckoning. Kroger Brand Makes Every Day Delicious Variety and great taste, that's how we help you delight your family every day. And you'll feel good about serving up smiles with delicious, quality ingredients. Kroger Brand products: here to help you with what really matters.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg10.87%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium350mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, or Canola Oil), Seasoning (Whey, Cheddar and Blue Cheese [Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Corn Maltodextrin, Salt, Onion Powder, Reduced Lactose Whey, Sour Cream Powder [Cultured Cream, Nonfat Dry Milk], Disodium Phosphate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Extractives of Paprika, Turmeric and Annatto [For Color], Soybean Oil, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Nonfat Dry Milk, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate), Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
