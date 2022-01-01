Ingredients

Corn Meal, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Canola, Corn, Cotonseed, Safflower, Soybean, or Sunflower), Whey, Corn Starch, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Annatto Extract, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes), Maltodextrin, Salt, Butter (Cream, Water, Salt), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Buttermilk, Monosodium Glutamate, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Yellow 5 Lake.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

