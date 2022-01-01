Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Cheese Ball Barrel
17 ozUPC: 0001111005949
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 12
Product Details
Excellent cheese flavored snacks.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium320mg13.91%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.1mg0%
Potassium80mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Meal, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Canola, Corn, Cotonseed, Safflower, Soybean, or Sunflower), Whey, Corn Starch, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Annatto Extract, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes), Maltodextrin, Salt, Butter (Cream, Water, Salt), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Buttermilk, Monosodium Glutamate, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Yellow 5 Lake.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.