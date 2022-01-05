Kroger® Cheese Mini Round Ravioli Perspective: front
Kroger® Cheese Mini Round Ravioli Perspective: left
Kroger® Cheese Mini Round Ravioli Perspective: right
Kroger® Cheese Mini Round Ravioli

24 ozUPC: 0001111083218
Product Details

Where Awesome Meets Affordable®

Why choose between great taste and great price when you can have both? Kroger Brand products are made to exceed your expectations while fitting your budget.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories250
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat4.5g23%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol40mg13%
Sodium210mg9%
Total Carbohydrate35g12%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar3g
Protein10g
Calcium0mg8%
Iron0mg8%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water , Enriched Durum Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Ricotta Cheese ( Pasteurized Whey , Pasteurized Milk , Vinegar , Stabilizer [ Modified Corn Starch , Guar Gum , Carrageenan ] , Salt ) , Eggs , Parmesan Cheese ( Pasteurized Part Skim Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Romano Cheese ( Pasteurized Cow's Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Half And Half ( Milk , Cream ) , Butter ( Cream , Natural Flavorings ) , Modified Corn Starch , Garlic , Parsley , Sugar , Citric Acid , Salt .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
