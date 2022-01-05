Kroger® Cheese Mini Round Ravioli
Product Details
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water , Enriched Durum Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Ricotta Cheese ( Pasteurized Whey , Pasteurized Milk , Vinegar , Stabilizer [ Modified Corn Starch , Guar Gum , Carrageenan ] , Salt ) , Eggs , Parmesan Cheese ( Pasteurized Part Skim Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Romano Cheese ( Pasteurized Cow's Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Half And Half ( Milk , Cream ) , Butter ( Cream , Natural Flavorings ) , Modified Corn Starch , Garlic , Parsley , Sugar , Citric Acid , Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
