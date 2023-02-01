Ingredients

Romaine Lettuce, Ranch Dressing (Canola Oil, Non Fat Buttermilk [Whey, Water, Skim Milk Powder, Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum, Culture], Sugar, Water, Egg Yolk, Apple Cider Vinegar, Onion Juice, Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Onion, Sweet Onion Vinaigrette [Sweet Onion, Vinegar, Salt], Green Onion, Xanthan Gum, Dried Onion, Spice, Mustard Flour, Guar Gum), Turkey Breast (Turkey Breast, Water, Contains 2% or Less of: Sugar, Salt, Sodium Phosphate [Preservative], Sodium Diacetate [Preservative], Sodium Nitrite [Preservative], Potassium Lactate [Preservative], Sodium Erythorbate [Preservative]), Swiss Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt and Enzymes, [Potato Starch and Powdered Cellulose {To Prevent Caking}, Natamycin (A Natural Mold Inhibitor)]), Ham With Natural Juices (Ham, Cured With Water, Contains 2% or Less of Sugar, Salt, Potassium Lactate, Sodium Diacetate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Phosphate), Red Cabbage, Carrot

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More