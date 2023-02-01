Kroger® Chef Salad Kit for One Perspective: front
Kroger® Chef Salad Kit for One

6 ozUPC: 0001111091735
Located in PRODUCE

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (170 g)
Amount per serving
Calories290
% Daily value*
Total Fat21g32.31%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol50mg16.67%
Sodium580mg24.17%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar5g
Protein16g
Calcium250mg25%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A5500Number of International Units110%
Vitamin C21mg35%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Romaine Lettuce, Ranch Dressing (Canola Oil, Non Fat Buttermilk [Whey, Water, Skim Milk Powder, Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum, Culture], Sugar, Water, Egg Yolk, Apple Cider Vinegar, Onion Juice, Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Onion, Sweet Onion Vinaigrette [Sweet Onion, Vinegar, Salt], Green Onion, Xanthan Gum, Dried Onion, Spice, Mustard Flour, Guar Gum), Turkey Breast (Turkey Breast, Water, Contains 2% or Less of: Sugar, Salt, Sodium Phosphate [Preservative], Sodium Diacetate [Preservative], Sodium Nitrite [Preservative], Potassium Lactate [Preservative], Sodium Erythorbate [Preservative]), Swiss Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt and Enzymes, [Potato Starch and Powdered Cellulose {To Prevent Caking}, Natamycin (A Natural Mold Inhibitor)]), Ham With Natural Juices (Ham, Cured With Water, Contains 2% or Less of Sugar, Salt, Potassium Lactate, Sodium Diacetate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Phosphate), Red Cabbage, Carrot

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More