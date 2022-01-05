Kroger® Cherry Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: front
Kroger® Cherry Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: back
Kroger® Cherry Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: left
Kroger® Cherry Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: right
Kroger® Cherry Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: bottom
Kroger® Cherry Gelatin Dessert Mix

3 ozUPC: 0001111009466
Located in AISLE 9

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3%
Total Carbohydrate19g6%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar19g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar , Gelatin , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Adipic Acid ( For Tartness ) , Sodium Citrate ( Controls Acidity ) , Fumaric Acid ( For Tartness ) , Maltodextrin , Artificial Flavors , Salt , Red 40 , Dimethylpolysiloxane ( Prevents Foam ) , Blue 1 .

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
