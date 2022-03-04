Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Cherry Sours Candy
7 ozUPC: 0001111007241
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12pieces (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate29g10.55%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar25g
Protein0g
Calcium1mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Dextrose, Corn Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Malic Acid, Acacia Gum, Citric Acid, Confectioners Glaze, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Maltodextrin, Carnauba Wax, Beeswax, Red 40.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
