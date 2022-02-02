Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.5oz (14 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 80

% Daily value*

Total Fat 5g 6.41% Saturated Fat 1.5g 7.5% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 0.5g Monounsaturated Fat 2.5g

Cholesterol 20mg 6.67%

Sodium 400mg 17.39%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 8g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 15mg 0%

Vitamin D 0Number of International Units 0%