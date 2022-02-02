Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Chicharrones Barbeque Pork Rinds
5 ozUPC: 0001111009567
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 13
Product Details
Crunchin' Good
Cracklin', crisp, full of savory goodness and light as a feather.
Our Barbeque Flavored Pork Rinds are a delightfully satisfying treat.
Savor the flavor!
- Barbeque flavored
- 0g trans-fat per serving
- U.S. inspected and passed by Department of Agriculture
Per 1/2 oz:
- 80 calories
- 1.5g sat fat
- 400mg sodium
- 0g sugars
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5oz (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium400mg17.39%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein8g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium15mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pork Rinds, Salt, Torula Yeast, Paprika, Sugar, Flavoring, Modified Food Starch, Monosodium Glutamate.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More