Kroger® Chicharrones Hot & Spicy Pork Rinds
5 ozUPC: 0001111009568
Located in AISLE 13
Product Details
Crunchin' Good
Cracklin', crisp, full of savory goodness and light as a feather.
Our Hot 'N Spicy Pork Rinds are a delightfully satisfying treat.
Savor the flavor!
Per 1/2 oz:
- 80 Calories
- 1.5g Sat Fat
- 370mg Sodium
- 0g Sugars
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size14g (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium370mg16.09%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein8g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium15mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pork Rinds, Salt, Dextrose, Spices Including Chili Peppers, Torula Yeast, Maltodextrin, Paprika, Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Extractives of Paprika, Yellow #6 Lake, Natural Flavor, Caramel Color, Red 40 Lake.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
