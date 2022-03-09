Kroger® Chicken Bouillon Cubes Perspective: front
Kroger® Chicken Bouillon Cubes
Kroger® Chicken Bouillon Cubes Perspective: left
Kroger® Chicken Bouillon Cubes Perspective: right
Kroger® Chicken Bouillon Cubes

25 ctUPC: 0001111083768
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

  • Makes 25 Cups
  • Artificially Flavored

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cube (3.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium900mg39.13%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Salt, Sugar, Corn Syrup Solids, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Monosdium Glutamate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Contains Less Than 2% of: Silicon Dioxide (Anti-caking Agent), Chicken**, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Onion Powder, Chicken Broth**, Chicken Fat, Cooked Chicken**, Maltodextrin, Garlic Poweder, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Yeast Extract, Turmeric (Color), Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Gunaylate, Spice, Caramel Color, Rendered Chicken Fat, Yeast** (from Barley), Soy Sauce** (Wheat, Soybeans, Salt), Calcium Phosphate.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
