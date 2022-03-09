Ingredients

Salt, Sugar, Corn Syrup Solids, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Monosdium Glutamate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Contains Less Than 2% of: Silicon Dioxide (Anti-caking Agent), Chicken**, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Onion Powder, Chicken Broth**, Chicken Fat, Cooked Chicken**, Maltodextrin, Garlic Poweder, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Yeast Extract, Turmeric (Color), Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Gunaylate, Spice, Caramel Color, Rendered Chicken Fat, Yeast** (from Barley), Soy Sauce** (Wheat, Soybeans, Salt), Calcium Phosphate.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

